German Chancellor Angela Merkel will remain at a home quarantine after having a contact with a doctor infected with coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: German leader Angela Merkel enters self-quarantine as death toll passes 5,000 in Italy
- Merkel had contact with a doctor who tested positive for the virus
- Spain extends state of emergency another 15 days
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will remain at a home quarantine after having a contact with a doctor infected with coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE