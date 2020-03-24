The lockdown, to last at least three weeks, comes as Johnson warns the 66 million Britons that ‘many lives will sadly be lost’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: PM Boris Johnson places Britain under lockdown
- The lockdown, to last at least three weeks, comes as Johnson warns the 66 million Britons that ‘many lives will sadly be lost’
- Earlier that day, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Johnson to ‘minimise the risk of the spread of the coronavirus’
