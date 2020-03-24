A girl removes her face mask to smell flowers amid a coronavirus outbreak in North Macedonia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: lost your sense of smell? You might be infected, say experts
- Specialists in Britain have urged health authorities to advise people with a sudden loss of smell or taste to self-isolate even if they have no other symptoms
- Around 40 per cent of cases of sudden loss of smell in adults are caused by postviral anosmia, up to 15 per cent of which are linked to past coronaviruses
