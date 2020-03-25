A homeless man sits in a deserted Via del Corso main street in central Rome. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: Italy’s virus toll shoots back up, but doctors see hope; UK to open 4,000-bed virus field hospital
- Italy’s 743 new deaths broke two days of successive declines that had taken the number down to 601 on Monday
- The British government said Tuesday it will open a field hospital at a London exhibition centre
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
A homeless man sits in a deserted Via del Corso main street in central Rome. Photo: AFP