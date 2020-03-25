A pedestrian walks past an advertisement for ‘Panicky in the UK’ displayed on a phone box in the Soho district after they closed because of the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 in London. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

UK coronavirus ‘lockdown’ confusion as nation braces for wave of infections

  • Many building sites remained open, with construction workers among those crowding onto subways
  • UK will open a temporary hospital with space for 4,000 patients in East London
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 7:15pm, 25 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A pedestrian walks past an advertisement for ‘Panicky in the UK’ displayed on a phone box in the Soho district after they closed because of the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 in London. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE