A pedestrian walks past an advertisement for ‘Panicky in the UK’ displayed on a phone box in the Soho district after they closed because of the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 in London. Photo: Reuters
UK coronavirus ‘lockdown’ confusion as nation braces for wave of infections
- Many building sites remained open, with construction workers among those crowding onto subways
- UK will open a temporary hospital with space for 4,000 patients in East London
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A pedestrian walks past an advertisement for ‘Panicky in the UK’ displayed on a phone box in the Soho district after they closed because of the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 in London. Photo: Reuters