Some 35 coffins are stored in a warehouse in Ponte San Pietro, near Bergamo, Lombardy, on Thursday, before being transported elsewhere to be cremated. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Italy’s dead overwhelm morgues as toll tops 8,000

  • Unable to cope, northern city of Bergamo sending bodies to nearby towns for cremation
  • Officials are concerned about crisis spilling over into less-developed south, with one warning of ‘dramatic explosion’ of infections
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:24am, 27 Mar, 2020

