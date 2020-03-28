Italian soldiers wearing protective suits transport coffins onto military trucks from the Bergamo area to the a cemetery near Milan on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: deadliest day in Italy and Spain shows worst not over yet
- Italy reported 969 deaths in 24 hours while Spain reported 769, bringing toll to 9,134 and 4,854, respectively
- Italy now has 86,498 cases, becoming second country after US to overtake China
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
