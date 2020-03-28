Italian soldiers wearing protective suits transport coffins onto military trucks from the Bergamo area to the a cemetery near Milan on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: deadliest day in Italy and Spain shows worst not over yet

  • Italy reported 969 deaths in 24 hours while Spain reported 769, bringing toll to 9,134 and 4,854, respectively
  • Italy now has 86,498 cases, becoming second country after US to overtake China
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:06am, 28 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Italian soldiers wearing protective suits transport coffins onto military trucks from the Bergamo area to the a cemetery near Milan on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE