A bronze statue is decorated with a face mask in central Dresden, Germany. The German government and local authorities are heightening measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Photo: EPA
World /  Europe

German minister’s ‘suicide’ linked to coronavirus crisis

  • Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, found dead near a railway track
  • ‘His main fear was whether he could manage to meet the public’s enormous expectations’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Erik Kirschbaum
Erik Kirschbaum

Updated: 11:33am, 30 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A bronze statue is decorated with a face mask in central Dresden, Germany. The German government and local authorities are heightening measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE