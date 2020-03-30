Paramedics wheel a patient on a stretcher from an ambulance into the emergency department of a hospital in Madrid. Photo: Bloomberg
Spanish coronavirus cases surpass China but death rate slows
- An overnight death toll of 812 people brought total fatalities in Spain to 7,340, while the number of infections reached 85,195
- The country’s hospitals struggle to cope with the surge in patients, with hotels being used as temporary clinics
