Britain’s Prince Charles tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week after developing mild symptoms. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Prince Charles out of coronavirus isolation, royal officials say
- Heir to British throne tested positive for infection last week and was in self-isolation at Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral estate in Scotland
- 71-year-old royal said to be in good health and is abiding by government health guidelines
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
