Britain’s Prince Charles tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week after developing mild symptoms. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Prince Charles out of coronavirus isolation, royal officials say

  • Heir to British throne tested positive for infection last week and was in self-isolation at Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral estate in Scotland
  • 71-year-old royal said to be in good health and is abiding by government health guidelines
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:48am, 31 Mar, 2020

