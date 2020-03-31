Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz: “I am fully aware that masks are alien to our culture. This will require a big adjustment.” Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Austria, in a shift, requires mask-wearing in supermarkets to cut pandemic’s spread

  • Move, the first by a European nation, could be seen as vindication for Asian officials who have stressed the importance of the practice
  • ‘Masks are alien to our culture. This will require a big adjustment,’ Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz says
Stuart Lau
Updated: 2:06am, 31 Mar, 2020

