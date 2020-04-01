A health care worker and a patient at a newly set up intensive care unit for the treatment of Covid-19 in a hospital in Brescia, Italy, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why Europe’s hospitals – among the best in the world – are struggling with coronavirus
- Covid-19 has exposed surprising paradox: some of the top health care systems are remarkably ill-equipped to deal with a pandemic
- Experts say problems include early complacency and lack of epidemic experience, as Europe has not had major outbreak for over 100 years
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A health care worker and a patient at a newly set up intensive care unit for the treatment of Covid-19 in a hospital in Brescia, Italy, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE