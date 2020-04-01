The ambulance entrance at King’s College Hospital in London, where the boy was taken after showing Covid-19 symptoms. Photo: EPA-EFE
British boy, 13, dies in London after testing positive for coronavirus

  • Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, believed to be country’s youngest pandemic fatality, had no underlying illnesses
  • Victim had been admitted to King’s College Hospital after showing symptoms and having difficulty breathing
Associated Press
Updated: 7:13am, 1 Apr, 2020

