The ambulance entrance at King’s College Hospital in London, where the boy was taken after showing Covid-19 symptoms. Photo: EPA-EFE
British boy, 13, dies in London after testing positive for coronavirus
- Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, believed to be country’s youngest pandemic fatality, had no underlying illnesses
- Victim had been admitted to King’s College Hospital after showing symptoms and having difficulty breathing
Topic | Britain
