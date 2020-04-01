Britain’s Prince Charles delivers a video address in Birkhall, Scotland. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Prince Charles says it’s distressing time for nation as UK sees deadliest day with 563 deaths
- The heir to the British throne used his first appearance since his self-isolation after contracting coronavirus to applaud health workers
- Britain reported 563 daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total fatalities to 2,352
