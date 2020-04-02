Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke, the managing director of Auerbach men’s accessories maker in Berlin. His company is now making face masks. Photo: Carsten Koall
Bow ties to face masks: German firms shift gears in coronavirus crisis
- Fashion companies retool plants and production lines to make face masks and medical equipment
- Beer brewers and spirits makers have made changes at their distilleries to produce or distribute grain alcohol for disinfectants
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
