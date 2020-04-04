People seen at a market in Barcelona, Spain, on April 4, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Spain records 124,700 infections to become Europe’s virus epicentre, even as cases stabilise
- Its death toll of 11,744 is the world’s highest behind Italy, although the rate of casualties is also slowing
- Even as cases stabilise, the PM has announced the state of emergency will be extended for another two weeks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
People seen at a market in Barcelona, Spain, on April 4, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE