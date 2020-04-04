People give blood during a blood drive of the German Red Cross DRK in Erfurt, Germany, on March 18, 2020. Photo: AP
As coronavirus crisis widens, calls rise for countries to allow gay men to donate blood
- Blood supplies around the world are facing unprecedented pressures due to the coronavirus pandemic
- Many are calling for countries to ease restrictions on men who have sex with men from giving blood, a policy that activists have long decried as discriminatory
Topic | LGBT
