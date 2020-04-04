People give blood during a blood drive of the German Red Cross DRK in Erfurt, Germany, on March 18, 2020. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

As coronavirus crisis widens, calls rise for countries to allow gay men to donate blood

  • Blood supplies around the world are facing unprecedented pressures due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Many are calling for countries to ease restrictions on men who have sex with men from giving blood, a policy that activists have long decried as discriminatory
Topic |   LGBT
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 11:11pm, 4 Apr, 2020

People give blood during a blood drive of the German Red Cross DRK in Erfurt, Germany, on March 18, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE