A member of the medical staff comforts a patient infected by the coronavirus at a hospital in Bergamo, Italy. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: home deaths, the hidden toll of Italy’s Covid-19 crisis

  • In the Lombardy region, scores are dying at home as symptoms go unchecked
  • Doctors say many deaths could be avoided if people at home received prompt medical help, but medics are swamped and lack protective gear
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:06pm, 5 Apr, 2020

A member of the medical staff comforts a patient infected by the coronavirus at a hospital in Bergamo, Italy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE