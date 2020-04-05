A member of the medical staff comforts a patient infected by the coronavirus at a hospital in Bergamo, Italy. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: home deaths, the hidden toll of Italy’s Covid-19 crisis
- In the Lombardy region, scores are dying at home as symptoms go unchecked
- Doctors say many deaths could be avoided if people at home received prompt medical help, but medics are swamped and lack protective gear
