Medical staff transfer a patient infected with the coronavirus to a train at the Gare d'Austerlitz station in Paris. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: France deploys high-speed trains in fight against Covid-19

  • On high-speed trains fitted out like hospitals, France has moved hundreds of critically ill patients around the country to relieve congested hospitals
  • But critics charge that the president waited far too long to act and the country should never have found itself so deep in crisis
Associated Press
Updated: 10:44pm, 5 Apr, 2020

