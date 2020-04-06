A statue on the Fountain of Neptune is seen in front of an Italian flag in Naples on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Italy looks ahead to ‘phase two’ as death toll slows

  • Country reported 525 deaths on Sunday, the lowest number of fatalities in more than two weeks
  • Officials face dilemma over when and how to ease lockdown, as restrictions show signs of curbing outbreak – but at enormous economic cost
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:33am, 6 Apr, 2020

A statue on the Fountain of Neptune is seen in front of an Italian flag in Naples on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE