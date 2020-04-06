Britain's Queen Elizabeth recorded a televised address to the nation and the Commonwealth and broadcast on Sunday night. Photo: Buckingham Palace via Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth invokes World War II spirit in rare broadcast to British public

  • Monarch has made only five such speeches in her entire 68-year-reign
  • ‘We will meet again’ she said, referring to most famous song from war years as she urged Britons to show same resolve as past generations
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:39am, 6 Apr, 2020

Britain's Queen Elizabeth recorded a televised address to the nation and the Commonwealth and broadcast on Sunday night. Photo: Buckingham Palace via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE