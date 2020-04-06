A couple hug and laugh as they have lunch in a restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday. Swedish authorities have advised the public to practice social distancing. Photo: AP
Did Sweden get its coronavirus strategy horribly wrong?
- Compared to its neighbours, Sweden has adopted far less stringent measures to stem the spread of the virus
- But Covid-19 comes with so many unknowns that Sweden’s approach has some of its own experts worried
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
