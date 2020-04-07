A medical worker takes samples at a Covid-19 drive-through testing station in Rome on Friday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Italy begins testing for signs of immunity
- Authorities hope move will eventually allow them to issue ‘licences’ to individuals with proven immunity allowing them to return to work
- Country’s number of deaths and infections has flattened out, and government has begun considering reopening businesses under ‘phase two’ stage of crisis
