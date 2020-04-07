British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care with the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson taken to intensive care as condition worsens
- The move to intensive care came a day after Johnson was first sent to hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 10 days earlier
- Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to take over the duties of the prime minister, the government says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
