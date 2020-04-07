Actor Sean Connery kisses actress Honor Blackman during a party at Pinewood Film Studios in England in March 1964. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Bond actress Honor Blackman, who played Pussy Galore, dead at 94

  • 1960s star shot to fame for role in Goldfinger, alongside Sean Connery.
  • Her successful career also included theatre roles in productions such as The Sound Of Music, My Fair Lady and Cabaret
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:09am, 7 Apr, 2020

Actor Sean Connery kisses actress Honor Blackman during a party at Pinewood Film Studios in England in March 1964. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE