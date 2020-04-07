The ‘Lennon Wall’ with a face mask attached in Prague. The Czech government said Monday it would ease its tough anti-virus measures ahead of Easter. Photo: AP
As rest of Europe battles coronavirus, these three countries plan to ease tough restrictions
- Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic eye lockdown reprieve around Easter period after taking early action on virus
- Austria’s chancellor calls his country’s move ‘an ambitious plan that will lead to a new normalcy’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The ‘Lennon Wall’ with a face mask attached in Prague. The Czech government said Monday it would ease its tough anti-virus measures ahead of Easter. Photo: AP