Germany estimates such tools may be three months away, Bell wrote. It could be at least a month before the UK can find a reliable version, he said.

“Sadly, the tests we have looked at to date have not performed well,” Bell said in a blog post. “This is not a good result for test suppliers or for us.”

03571EC5-13F4-4283-B996-99444BE88411

British officials said on March 25 that they’d ordered more than 4 million of these tests, which can be as simple as finger-prick devices. They said the kits could have been made available on Amazon and at pharmacies.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

UK officials were hoping to turbocharge the country’s Covid-19 testing, which lags other countries in Europe. Already, Spain, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have reported similar rapid-test failures. The UK will cancel orders and recover the costs where possible, said James Slack, a spokesman with the prime minister’s office.

While the underlying technology is sound – antibody tests have been used for years with diseases including HIV and dengue fever – so far the ones developed for Covid-19 fail to pass muster.

The tests either show too many negatives, indicating people aren’t immune when in fact they were exposed to the virus, or too many positives, which suggests someone is protected when they aren’t.