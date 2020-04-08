A man delivers flowers to 10 Downing Street after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s hospitalisation has created an unprecedented UK power vacuum

  • Dominic Raab has become Britain’s stand-in leader, but does he command support from rival colleagues?
  • Comes at crucial time for UK government, which must make critical decisions about country’s health crisis
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 11:24am, 8 Apr, 2020

A man delivers flowers to 10 Downing Street after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE