A Northern Ireland man pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in southeast England. Photo: AFP
UK truck driver pleads guilty in deaths of 39 Vietnamese
- Northern Ireland man Maurice Robinson pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges at a London court
- The bodies of 31 men and eight women were discovered in the truck in an industrial zone in Grays, east of London, in October
Topic | UK truck deaths
