A Northern Ireland man pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in southeast England. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

UK truck driver pleads guilty in deaths of 39 Vietnamese

  • Northern Ireland man Maurice Robinson pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges at a London court
  • The bodies of 31 men and eight women were discovered in the truck in an industrial zone in Grays, east of London, in October
Topic |   UK truck deaths
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:59pm, 8 Apr, 2020

A Northern Ireland man pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in southeast England. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE