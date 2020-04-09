The collapsed bridge was on a provincial road between Santo Stefano Magra and Albiano in Tuscany, Italy. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco via EPA-EFE
Italy bridge collapses, but only two hurt as drivers stay home due to coronavirus lockdown
- Almost no traffic on normally busy road as part of 260-metre structure fell into river below
- Incident highlights poor state of country’s road network, after collapse of bridge in Genoa in 2018 killed 43 people
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The collapsed bridge was on a provincial road between Santo Stefano Magra and Albiano in Tuscany, Italy. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco via EPA-EFE