The collapsed bridge was on a provincial road between Santo Stefano Magra and Albiano in Tuscany, Italy. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco via EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Italy bridge collapses, but only two hurt as drivers stay home due to coronavirus lockdown

  • Almost no traffic on normally busy road as part of 260-metre structure fell into river below
  • Incident highlights poor state of country’s road network, after collapse of bridge in Genoa in 2018 killed 43 people
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:35am, 9 Apr, 2020

The collapsed bridge was on a provincial road between Santo Stefano Magra and Albiano in Tuscany, Italy. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE