A batch of 8 million protective masks from China being unloaded from a Lufthansa jet in Munich, Germany, this week. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Lufthansa resumes flights to China – to collect tonnes of masks and equipment for Germany
- Europe’s largest commercial airline will be the primary carrier of medical goods, but the German air force, or Luftwaffe, could also assist
- Lufthansa, which cancelled flights to China on January 29, could fly an Airbus passenger jet with a 25-tonne capacity to Shanghai ‘every day’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
