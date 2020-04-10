British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Britain’s scientists knew coronavirus explosion was coming, but they were slow to raise alarm

  • Scientists concluded early the virus could be devastating, but for more than two months they did not clearly signal their worsening fears to the government
  • Boris Johnson, who himself has sickened by Covid-19, has been criticised for not moving swiftly to organise mass tests and mobilise ventilator supplies
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:46am, 10 Apr, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE