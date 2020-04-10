British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was rushed to intensive care on Monday, where he spent three nights receiving treatment. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson out of intensive care

  • British Prime minister in ‘extremely good spirits’, spokesman says
  • Johnson moved back to ward, where he will be under close monitoring during early phase of recovery
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:15am, 10 Apr, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was rushed to intensive care on Monday, where he spent three nights receiving treatment. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE