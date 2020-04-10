Workers clean the windows of the offices of the European Union decorated with EU and Macedonian flags in Skopje, North Macedonia, in February 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: EU finance chiefs agree on US$590 billion rescue package
- Ministers approve plan in emergency teleconference, easing concerns that bloc is unable to unite behind common strategy
- Package includes joint employment insurance fund as well as credit lines from euro area’s bailout fund
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Workers clean the windows of the offices of the European Union decorated with EU and Macedonian flags in Skopje, North Macedonia, in February 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE