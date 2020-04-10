Hong Kong-born Alice Kit Tak Ong, who died this week aged 70 from coronavirus, had worked for the NHS for 44 years. Photo: Melissa Ong
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: death of Hong Kong-born nurse Alice highlights UK’s need for more like her who care

  • Hong Kong-born Alice Kit Tak Ong, who died this week from coronavirus, had worked for the NHS for 44 years
  • At least 20 doctors and nurses have died from Covid-19 so far in the UK: more than half of them were either not born in Britain, or were children of migrants
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 11:42am, 10 Apr, 2020

Hong Kong-born Alice Kit Tak Ong, who died this week aged 70 from coronavirus, had worked for the NHS for 44 years. Photo: Melissa Ong
READ FULL ARTICLE