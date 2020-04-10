A volunteer distributes basic necessities to people during a lockdown in Milan, Italy. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: mafia buys food for Italy’s poor to expand influence amid pandemic

  • Criminal organisations in the country are ordering interest-free lending to the needy to exert more control, expert warns
  • They are also poised to snatch up struggling businesses as virus-hit Italy awaits European funding to boost its battered economy
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:35pm, 10 Apr, 2020

