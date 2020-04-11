Jane Goodall speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Jane Goodall believes ‘disrespect for animals’ caused pandemic

  • The primatologist said animal markets and farming create conditions where animals are crowded together and viruses jump the species barrier
  • She welcomed the closure of live wild animal markets in China, and said every individual can take steps to make a difference
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:05pm, 11 Apr, 2020

