Jane Goodall speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Jane Goodall believes ‘disrespect for animals’ caused pandemic
- The primatologist said animal markets and farming create conditions where animals are crowded together and viruses jump the species barrier
- She welcomed the closure of live wild animal markets in China, and said every individual can take steps to make a difference
