Julian Assange is reportedly the father of two boys – aged two and one – born to South African-born lawyer Stella Morris. Photo: WikiLeaks
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange fathered two children with lawyer Stella Morris in Ecuador’s UK embassy
- Lawyer Stella Morris said she and Assange have been in a relationship since 2015 and have two children
- Assange has been held in Belmarsh prison in London since he left the Ecuadorean embassy a year ago
