Pope Francis attends Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Pope Francis praises health workers, calls for unity as world faces unprecedented crisis
- In a live-streamed Easter message, the pontiff called for global solidarity in fighting the pandemic and urged the easing of international sanctions
- Francis warned the EU that it risked collapse if it did not agree on how to help the region recover
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Pope Francis attends Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. Photo: AFP