The wife and son of a nurse, who died from the coronavirus, react during a tribute for him outside a hospital in Leganes, Spain. Photo: Reuters
Spain eases curbs as coronavirus death rate slows
- Some businesses, including construction and manufacturing, were allowed to reopen but most of the population are still confined to their homes
- Lockdown restrictions have helped slow a spiralling death toll that reached its peak in early April
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
