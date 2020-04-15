The man’s parachute opened when he accidentally pushed the eject button. Photo: Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety
French man, 64, accidentally ejects himself from fighter plane mid-flight
- Weapons company executive did not want to be on aircraft, but felt he could not turn down surprise gift from colleagues
- He did not tighten seat straps and started to float when plane was in mid-air, then pushed the ejector button when pulling himself down
