The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at the Chinese embassy in Paris on April 4 to mourn those who died of Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
France summons Chinese ambassador after coronavirus comments spark outrage
- Online post by unnamed diplomat claimed French nursing home workers were ‘abandoning posts’ and leaving residents to ‘die of hunger and disease’
- Embassy in Paris has been leading campaign to vaunt Beijing’s success in quelling outbreak while criticising handling of crisis by Western countries
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
