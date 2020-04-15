The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at the Chinese embassy in Paris on April 4 to mourn those who died of Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
France summons Chinese ambassador after coronavirus comments spark outrage

  • Online post by unnamed diplomat claimed French nursing home workers were ‘abandoning posts’ and leaving residents to ‘die of hunger and disease’
  • Embassy in Paris has been leading campaign to vaunt Beijing’s success in quelling outbreak while criticising handling of crisis by Western countries
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:23am, 15 Apr, 2020

