Prosecutors said the five men were planning attacks against facilities of US forces in Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany arrests five Islamic State suspects planning attack on US forces

  • The Tajik nationals were arrested after raids targeting several flats and six other locations in North Rhine-Westphalia
  • The five men had been planning to attack targets, including US airbases and had already ordered bomb parts online
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:11pm, 15 Apr, 2020

