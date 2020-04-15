Prosecutors said the five men were planning attacks against facilities of US forces in Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany arrests five Islamic State suspects planning attack on US forces
- The Tajik nationals were arrested after raids targeting several flats and six other locations in North Rhine-Westphalia
- The five men had been planning to attack targets, including US airbases and had already ordered bomb parts online
Topic | Germany
Prosecutors said the five men were planning attacks against facilities of US forces in Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE