(From left) Markus Soeder, Minister President of Bavaria; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; and Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of Hamburg, hold a press conference at the chancellery in Berlin on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
Germany easing out of coronavirus lockdown, as Angela Merkel hails ‘fragile success’
- Shops will see partial reopening next week and schools from May 4
- Germans ‘strongly’ encouraged to wear masks on public transport and when shopping
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
