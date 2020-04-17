Three T-shirts in the colours of the Italian flag are displayed on a balcony during the emergency lockdown in Rome on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Italy not ready to reopen amid ‘hidden iceberg’ of infections, expert warns
- Official figures significantly underestimate contagion, says top virologist credited with helping contain one of country’s first clusters
- Restrictions in Italy, set to expire in May, have helped curb Covid-19 spread, but government faces pressure to lift them amid economic fallout
