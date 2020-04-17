Daily-wage workers in Suifenhe, a Chinese city bordering Russia on April 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Chinese workers in Russia self-isolate, many go home, as cases cross 32,000
- Russia’s worsening crisis has forced the roughly 150,000 Chinese nationals there to decide between sheltering in place or returning home
- The border town of Suifenhe has been in a virtual lockdown after the return of some 2,400 Chinese nationals from Russia brought a wave of imported infections
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Daily-wage workers in Suifenhe, a Chinese city bordering Russia on April 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters