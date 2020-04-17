Health workers take an elderly woman to a hospital in central Moscow on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Russia to treat patients with antimalarial drugs donated by China, as cases top 32,000

  • Russia recorded its highest daily increase of 4,070 new cases, with officials warning Moscow would see a peak in ‘two or three weeks’
  • The government says it will allow patients who test positive for or are suspected of having the coronavirus to be treated with hydroxychloroquine
Updated: 11:48pm, 17 Apr, 2020

