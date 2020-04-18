The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Queen Elizabeth. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince William admits coronavirus fears for queen and Prince Charles
- The prince says his 71-year-old father is among those at risk, and that his grandparents have isolated themselves at Windsor Castle since the outbreak began
- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were speaking to media as part of their work supporting mental health charities
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Queen Elizabeth. Photo: AFP