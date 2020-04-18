WHO Emergencies Programme technical lead Maria van Kerkhove (with Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) speaks at a coronavirus briefing in Geneva, Switzerland in March. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: others will revise death tolls like China, World Health Organisation says
- City of Wuhan, where outbreak was first reported, has raised its fatality count by 50 per cent to account for misreporting issues in early stages of pandemic
- ‘All countries will face this,’ says WHO emergencies director, urging nations to produce precise data as early as possible
