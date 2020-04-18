A cyclist passes by a bus stop with a public health warning on Covid-19 in Dublin on April 17, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ireland has ‘flattened curve’ of coronavirus spread, says its chief medical officer

  • Tony Holohan says a nationwide adherence to a lockdown, imposed until 5 May, has ‘already saved hundreds of lives’
  • An analysis of Ireland’s virus reproductive rate shows that on average, an infected person is passing on the disease to ‘less than one person’, he says
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:28pm, 18 Apr, 2020

